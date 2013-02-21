Coffee Break Catch-Up: Michelle Obama Wears Reed Krakoff For Official Portrait, Cara Delevingne’s Beauty Secrets

Take a midday break by catching up on these most talked about topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Michelle Obama wore Reed Krakoff for her official White House portrait. [Time]

2. Get the latest updates from the ongoing tax trial of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. [WWD]

3. Another Hollywood couple calls it quits: Diane Lane and Josh Brolin are getting divorced. [Us]

4. Check out 20 of the best Oscars beauty looks—ever! [Beauty High]

5. How to throw the perfect Oscars viewing party. [The Vivant]

6. Want to know Cara Delevingne’s beauty secrets? We bet you do. [Daily Makeover]

7. Rihanna celebrated her 25th birthday in a skimpy bikini with Chris Brown and marijuana by her side. Shocker. [TMZ]

8. Harry Styles commends his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Brit Awards performance. [Daily Mail]

9. Kim Kardashian‘s latest maternity outfit is … alarming. [Perez Hilton]

10. Justin Timberlake is hosting “Saturday Night Live” again, probably in Tom Ford. [Deadline]