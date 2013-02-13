Coffee break catch-up: Bobbi Brown to launch eyewear collection, iPads in J. Crew stores, more

Take a mid-day break and catch up on these buzzy topics circulating around the web today. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Bobbi Brown ventures away from the beauty counter into the accessories department to collaborate with high-end optical designer Safilo on an eyewear collection. [StyleBistro]

2. Expect to find a few more iPads situated in J.Crew stores as the company launches its in-store app, Very Personal Stylist, designed to assist shoppers with a virtual stylist. [Gin Lane Media]

3. As the face of New York Fashion Week and a favorite on the runway, Karlie Kloss is all the rage these days. Find out what her favorite cookies are and why she feels like a giant giraffe in this exclusive interview. [Elle]

4. Twitter just made our best dream (or worst nightmare) come true by offering an easy and hassle-free way to shop online through its social media site. [Business Insider]

5. Rachel Zoe is set to open her own blowout-only salon tomorrow—just in time for that perfect Valentine’s Day blowout. [The New York Times]

6. Actor James Franco creates a multi-media self-portrait for an art installation addressing the obsession with celebrities. How ironic… [Style.com]

7. Late on Valentine’s Day gift shopping? We’ve got you covered. Here’s ten lovely last-minute V Day gift ideas. [The Vivant]