Coffee Break Catch-Up: Kate Moss For Vivienne Westwood, PETA Not A Fan Of Beyonce’s Super Bowl Look, More

Take a midday break with some buzzy topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Kate Moss is the face of Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 2013 ad campaigns. Two of our favorite Brits in one project, we love it. [Elle]

2. Watch model Georgia May Jagger (Mick’s daughter) prance around in a new TV spot for Just Cavalli’s For Her fragrance. [Fashion Copious]

3. Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B. label will be collaborating with snowboard company Burton on a stylish outerwear collection to wear on the slopes next winter. [WWD]

4. Fashion week parties face off! T and WSJ will be hosting NYFW fetes… on the same day, at the same time. [Style.com]

5. PETA wasn’t as crazy about Beyoncé’s Super Bowl look as we were. [The Cut]

6. American designer Zac Posen launches another lower-priced contemporary line. [Vogue UK]