Coffee Break Catch-Up: Kate Middleton’s Due Date, Cara Delevingne & Rita Ora’s New Ad, More

What better way to take a mid-morning break than with a handful must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us? Read on for stories you should know now!



1. BFFs Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora pose together for Rankin’s next ad campaign. [Grazia Daily]

2. Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz puts fashion on the back burner to create his first makeup collection with Lancome. [Huffington Post]

3. Jodie Foster’s speech at last night’s Golden Globes got even the biggest Hollywood heavy-hitters teary-eyed. [NYMag]

4. The royal due date is here! Kate Middleton will welcome her new addition in July. [Vogue UK]

5. Dreams do come true: A full-on Louis Vuitton bathroom actually exists. [Racked]