Coffee Break Catch-Up: Karl Lagerfeld Gets A Magazine Column, J Brand To Show At New York Fashion Week

1. Karl Lagerfeld has signed on to pen a column for Kristina O’Neill’s inaugural WSJ. issue, on stands Feb. 16. [WWD]

2. Denim on the runway? Yes, J Brand is set to show its first collection at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 6. [The Cut]

3. Wanna bait a street style photographer during Fashion Month? Investing in any of these designer accessories might do the trick. (Yes, that Chanel Hula Hoop bag is included). [Fashionista]

4. In an attempt to build its fashion cred, Macy’s will collaborate on a collection with Made Fashion Week to debut on March 12 at 150 Macy’s stores and online. [WWD]

5. Shoe designer Matt Bernson launches colorful jewelry line. [Elle]

6. CHeck out the first lingerie line created for transgender women. [Jezebel]

7. Ever wonder how much celebs get paid to attend Fashion Weeks? find out here. [NY Post]

8. The new classics: 15 beauty products that have achieved cult status. [BeautyHigh]