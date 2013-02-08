Coffee Break Catch-Up: Julia Restoin Roitfeld Launching Motherhood Site, Marc Jacobs Postpones NYFW Show

Take a midday break with some buzzy topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Carine Roitfeld‘s daughter Julia is launching a website focused on pregnancy and motherhood. [Page Six]

2. Marc Jacobs has postponed his New York Fashion Week show due to the impending snowstorm. [WWD]

3. Chanel is expanding its historic Rue Cambon store. [WWD]

4. Here’s how to look flawless despite the snowstorm ahead. [Beauty High]

5. There’s a new record holder for the world’s most expensive cocktail—and it’s ridiculously expensive. [The Vivant]

6. Zooey Deschanel explains how to cut your bangs. [Daily Makeover]

