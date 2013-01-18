Coffee Break Catch-Up: Jennifer Lopez Pissed About “People” Cover, No McQueen Show This Season, More

Take a midday break with some must-read links from around the web, curated by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. There will be no catwalk show for Alexander McQueen this season because creative director Sarah Burton is having twins. Maybe Kate Middleton‘s McQueen maternity wear isn’t as far off as we thought. [Vogue]

2. Watch MSNBC try to give Grace Coddington a makeover. [Styleite]

3. Apparently, Jennifer Lopez is furious that her People cover makes her look “old.” [People]

4. Take a look at 10 pairs of celebrity doppelgängers. It’s freaky, we promise. [Daily Makeover]

5. We present 10 scents you need to try this season. [Beauty High]

6. Not at Sundance? Never fear. Here are 10 Instagrams to stalk. [The Vivant]

7. Is Kate Upton on her way to being a TV host? [Page Six]

8. Justin Bieber‘s rumored fling Barbara Palvin now has a sexy L’Oréal ad under her belt. [Hollywood Life]

9. It’s true: The Kardashians are launching footwear, teaming up with British retailer Dorothy Perkins, which already sells their other Kardashian Kollection items. [Elle UK]

10. A history of Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne‘s friendship. [MTV]