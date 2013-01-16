Coffee Break Catch-Up: Karlie Kloss for Mercedes Benz, Gun-Themed Fashion Show In Milan, More

We’ve rounded up a few must-read links from around the web, so take a break and read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Watch a Chloé-clad Karlie Kloss encounter a white horse in Mercedes Benz’s new video campaign. [Nowness]

2. A government-based agency aimed at destroying designer counterfeits is simultaneously selling cheap designer t-shirts. Ironic much? [Refinery 29]

3. Lancôme releases a multi-functional make-up kit that triples as a clutch and a mini mirror. [Vogue]

4. Designer Philipp Plein’s fall 2013 menswear show featured controversial props ranging from gas masks to military guns. [The Cut]

5. Knowledge in Mandarin might just land you a career in the fashion industry. [Fashionista]

6. DSquared is set to launch a children’s line—geared toward infants to young teens—for spring/summer 2014. [Vogue UK]