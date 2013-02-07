Coffee Break Catch-Up: Details on Marchesa’s Upcoming Contemporary Line, Victoria’s Secret Angels Share Makeup Tricks

Take a midday break with some buzzy topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Marchesa has a daywear diffusion like in the works, which they hope will compete with the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim and Alexander Wang. [WWD]

2. Selena Gomez hosted the Adidas fashion show, which almost went off without a hitch—until she was ambushed by an anti-sweatshop protester. [Us]

3. Victoria’s Secret Angels share their tips for Valentine’s Day date looks. [Beauty High]

4. We all love Uber when we can’t catch a cab—and now there’s a similar service for private jets. [The Vivant]

5. Deborah Needleman‘s first issue of T features iconic socialite Lee Radziwill on the cover. [WWD]

6. Donatella Versace offered up some career advice—who wouldn’t want to follow in her footsteps? [Vogue UK]

7. Sick of your bangs? Here’s five easy ways to hide them. [Daily Makeover]

8. Baby bump watch for Jessica Simpson‘s second child has officially kicked off. [TMZ]



9. Do you want to know what’s on Michelle Obama‘s playlist? Now you can. [People]

10. The star-studded amfAR Gala, from Carine Roitfeld‘s perspective. [The Cut]