Coffee Break Catch-Up: Crystal Renn Models Lingerie, Kate Middleton’s Portrait Artist Speaks Out, More

What better way to take a mid-morning break than with a handful must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us? Read on for stories you should know now!

1. Model Crystal Renn to star in lingerie label Agent Provocateur’s spring/summer campaign, shot by Purple magazine founder Olivier Zahm. [WWD]

2. In more Crystal Renn news, check out Pamela Love’s first-ever trippy fashion film starring the model. [YouTube]

3. In China, it’s Gucci and Burberry-loving men who are reviving the luxury goods industry. [Reuters]

4. Paul Emsley, the artist behind Kate Middleton’s maligned official portrait responds to “destructive” criticism. [Vogue UK]

5. Preview Tibi’s new heart-filled Valentine’s Day collection. [Elle]