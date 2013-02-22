Coffee Break Catch-Up: Coco Rocha Dances For Longchamp, Cara Delevingne Named Top Model, More

Take a break by catching up on these hot topics circulating around the web today, put together by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Coco Rocha might be famous for her runway strut, but the girl can dance too. Watch the supermodel show off her moves through an airport terminal in the new Longchamp ad video. [Youtube]

2. The missing Missoni plane that carried a member of the fashion-famous family might’ve just been located on the island of Curaçao. [Elle]

3. Jessica Simpson shows off her growing baby bump in all black. [People]

4. Get a glimpse of the watches Karl Lagerfeld designed for Fossil. [Lucky]

5. The famous blue gown Princess Diana wore to dance with John Travolta is expected to fetch $300,000 to $450,000 when it goes up for auction March 19. [The Vivant]

6. Blugirl designed its entire Fall 2013 collection based on Alexa Chung’s style. [WWD]

7. Cara Delevingne has been named London Fashion Week’s top model. No surprise there, and the British model seemingly walked in every show. [The Cut]

8. Selfridges will be installing a Chloé exhibit featuring vintage and key pieces in its London store as a celebration of the label’s 60th anniversary. [Vogue UK]