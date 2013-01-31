Coffee Break Catch-Up: Christian Louboutin’s Latest Gig, Karl Lagerfeld Doesn’t Like Michelle Obama’s Bangs

Go ahead and take a mid-morning break with these hot topics circulating around the web, compiled by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Christian Louboutin, the man behind the coveted red sole, has a new gig: President of the class of 2013 at the Paris College of Art. [WWD]

2. Karl Lagerfeld apparently doesn’t care for Michelle Obama‘s bangs. [Telegraph]

3. Lindsay Lohan has a new baby brother, thanks to her father Michael Lohan knocking up tabloid reporter Kate Major. [TMZ]

4. Diane Von Furstenberg is designing a second kidswear collection for Gap. [Elle UK]

5. DKNY collaborates with Opening Ceremony to reissue 15 pieces from its archives. [Vogue UK]

6. Proenza Schouler curates collection of their accessories for Valentine’s Day. [Refinery29]

7. How have the fashion brands featured in “Clueless” fared since the 1990s? [Racked]

8. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag spent all of their money before the alleged Mayan apocalypse. Oops. [Celebitchy]

9. Hermès and Comme des Garçons team up for a scarf collection. [The Vivant]

10. BB Cream…for hair?! It’s true. [Beauty High]

Photo via WWD