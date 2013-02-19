Coffee Break Catch-Up: Charlotte Free Defends Terry Richardson, Most Expensive Oscars Jewelry Ever, More

Take a midday break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Pink-haired model Charlotte Free is fed up with girls complaining after having sex with Terry Richardson. Here’s why. [The Fashion Spot]

2. See the most expensive jewelry on the Oscars red carpet of all time. [The Vivant]

3. See the craziest beauty looks at London Fashion Week. [Beauty High]

4. Clive Davis, music industry and dear friend of the late Whitney Houston, has revealed that he’s bisexual. [Page Six]

5. Michelle Obama‘s bangs may have been the result of a midlife crisis. [The Cut]

6. In a hair rut? Here’s 30 interesting braids you can replicate. [Daily Makeover]

7. The Bonnaroo lineup is here. [Rolling Stone]

8. The adorable Knox Jolie-Pitt is mimicking his very famous dad’s style. [Us]

9. Fergie tweeted that she’s pregnant with Josh Duhamel‘s child. Seems like just yesterday they were denying breakup rumors. [Huffington Post]

10. The social media is going crazy over a hacker that has compromised both Burger King and Jeep’s Twitter accounts. [Gawker]