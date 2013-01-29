Coffee Break Catch-Up: Cara Delevingne Sings Shania Twain, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper on Vanity Fair

Take a mid-day break with these most talked about topics of the day, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Ben Affleck, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper cover Vanity Fair‘s hotly anticipated Hollywood issue. [Vanity Fair]

2. Watch Cara Delevingne sing Shania Twain‘s classic hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” [Grazia]

3. South Korean designer Minju Kim won the International H&M Design Award, which means she snagged a prize of 50,000 euros and her clothes will be on sale at select H&M locations in early fall. Not too shabby. [WWD]

4. Amy Poehler‘s following in the footsteps of her best friend Tina Fey and writing a book. [Vulture]

5. Anna Wintour‘s longtime love Shelby Bryan owes more than $1.2 million to the U.S. government. Oops. [The Telegraph]

6. 7 must-have beauty essentials for short hairstyles. [Beauty High]

7. If you enjoy shopping for art and flying first class, Virgin Atlantic has you covered. [The Vivant]

8. January Jones‘ hair is suffering from the years of hair dye and red carpet ‘dos. [Daily Makeover]

9. The ladies behind Juicy Couture and their infamous velour tracksuits are writing a book about the “American dream.” [WWD]

10. Details about the brawl between R&B stars Chris Brown and Frank Ocean are starting to trickle out. [TMZ]