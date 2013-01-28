Coffee Break Catch-Up: Bon Qui Qui To Star In Alexander Wang Ads, Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Set Leaked, More

Take a mid-day break with these most talked about topics of the day, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Expect to see Bon Qui Qui as the face of this season’s T by Alexander Wang campaign. Yes, that Bon Qui Qui. [Style.com]

2. Catch a preview of Rihanna’s first fashion collection for River Island in this video tour of her studio. [Vogue UK]

3. The Barney’s Warehouse House will be coming to you via web in February. [Racked]

4. Victoria’s Secret angels dominate the ranks on Forbes’ 2012 list of highest-paid models. [WWD]

5. Anticipate some throwbacks from Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child during her Super Bowl performance, as the set list has been leaked. [Vanity Fair]

6. Watch Marc Jacobs explain the ideas behind his Louis Vuitton Spring 2013 ads. [Elle]

7. Fendi shows its appreciation to Rome by funding the restoration of its Trevi Fountain. [Telegraph]