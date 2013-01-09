Coffee Break Catch-Up: Beyoncé to Sing At Inauguration, Beck Is The New Face Of Saint Laurent, More

What better way to take an afternoon break than with a handful must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us? Read on for stories you should know now!

1. Apart from being the nicest celebrity ever, Beyoncé will perform at Barack Obama inauguration, along with James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson. [Washingtonian]

2. Beck—aka, he of the ’90s “Loser” fame—stars in the second part of Saint Laurent’s Spring 2013 ad campaign. [The Cut]

3. 10 can’t-miss fashion exhibits opening in 2013 [The Vivant]

4. 10 unusual uses for clear nail polish. [Bellasugar]

5. Proenza Schouler on the evolution on their coveted, beloved PS1 bag. [WWD]

6. Check out Penelope Cruz’s first smoldering ad for Spanish fashion house Loewe. [Telegraph]