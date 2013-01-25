Coffee Break Catch-Up: Street Style From Paris Couture Week, Taylor Swift’s Keds Campaign, More

Take a break from your day with these hot topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Check out some seriously gorgeous looks from the streets of Paris during Couture Week. [The Vivant]

2. French photographer and general fashion maven Garance Doré sits down with Stella McCartney for an intimate one-on-one. [Garance Doré]

3. WWD‘s Bridget Foley has a lot to say about Michelle Obama … and they ain’t good. [The Cut]

4. Shiny pretty things! Also known as the jewelry from Couture Week. [Style.com]

5. Veteran model Coco Rocha will now be a street style photographer for Sass & Bide. [Vogue UK]

6. Rookie magazine editor Tavi Gevinson manages to get Stephen Colbert in a boy-band wig during her appearance on his show. [Racked]

7. Taylor Swift prances around in a pair of Keds at a bus station as the label’s face. Check out the new ad below! [StyleCaster inbox]

Courtesy of Keds®