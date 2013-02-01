Coffee Break Catch-Up: Adam Levine’s Fragrance, A Peek Inside Barneys’ New Warehouse Site, More

Reward yourself with a mid-day break by catching up on the latest news circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine launches his own scent—despite having not-so-flattering views on celebrity fragrances. [WWD]

2. Check out the newest JW Anderson x Topshop collection. [Fashionista]

3. A few images from Dolce & Gabbana’s private couture show is available to the public. [Vogue UK]

4. Can’t wait until Monday? Get a sneak peak of what you can expect to find on Barneys’ new warehouse sale site. [Elle]

5. What could the recent Vogue photo shoot at the White House be for? Hmmm…[Washingtonian]

6. The Olsen twins design their first handbag collection for their label Elizabeth and James. Expect prices less than $39,000 this time around. [The Cut]

7. Kind of random: Christopher Abbott—aka Charlie from “Girls”—makes an appearance in the new Free People video. [Elle]

8. Get your Manolo Blahnik’s now! Research shows that prices are climbing year by year. [Racked]