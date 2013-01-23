Coffee Break Catch-Up: Alexa Chung’s New Maje Ad, Alec Baldwin Wants To Be On “Girls,” More

Take a break from your day with these hot topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!
- Alexa Chung looks predictable pretty in her newest ad for Maje’s Spring/Summer 2013 campaign. [Refinery 29]
- Brit department store Selfridges is conducting an experimental silent shopping experience for its customers. Check out what the No Noise Exhibit is all about. [Elle]
- Designer Azzedine Alaïa making a foray into beauty. [WWD]
- Marie Claire fashion director and “Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia is now the host of a mini web series called “Decoding Style”. [The Cut]
- Alec Baldwin wants to play a therapist on “Girls.” [BlackBook]
- Adele confirmed to perform James Bond theme song at the Oscars next months. [Vogue UK]
- Congratulations to Shakira on giving birth to a baby boy yesterday! [CBS News]