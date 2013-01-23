Coffee Break Catch-Up: Alexa Chung’s New Maje Ad, Alec Baldwin Wants To Be On “Girls,” More

Take a break from your day with these hot topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

Alexa Chung looks predictable pretty in her newest ad for Maje’s Spring/Summer 2013 campaign. [Refinery 29]

Brit department store Selfridges is conducting an experimental silent shopping experience for its customers. Check out what the No Noise Exhibit is all about. [Elle]

Designer Azzedine Alaïa making a foray into beauty. [WWD]

Marie Claire fashion director and “Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia is now the host of a mini web series called “Decoding Style”. [The Cut]

Alec Baldwin wants to play a therapist on “Girls.” [BlackBook]

Adele confirmed to perform James Bond theme song at the Oscars next months. [Vogue UK]

Congratulations to Shakira on giving birth to a baby boy yesterday! [CBS News]