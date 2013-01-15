Coffee Break Catch-Up: Axe Sending Boys to Space, H&M Collaborates With Tennis Star, More

Take a break from your day with these hot topics circulating around the web, compiled by us. Read on for stories you should know now!

1. In an effort to promote its new scent Axe Apollo, Axe bodyspray is sending 22 lucky customers … to space?! [Racked]

2. Jewelry company Lulu Frost proves that man-bangles are socially acceptable with a new line for male customers. [Refinery 29]

3. PPR acquires a 51% stake in Christopher Kane. [Style.com]

4. H&M is teaming up with Czech-born tennis star Tomas Berdych to rep the brand and design a tennis collection [StyleCaster inbox]

5. André Leon Talley talks fashion with the adorable 9-year-old “Beasts of Southern Wild” actress—and youngest Oscar nom ever—Quvenzhané Wallis. [Vogue]