Cody Simpson Made a Dirty Joke About Miley Cyrus & How Big His Penis Is

Good morning! Cody Simpson made a Miley Cyrus sex joke about his penis size, and TBH, we didn’t expect anything less from this hot AF couple. The Australian singer, 23, was The Kyle & Jackie O Show this week, where he was asked about his girlfriend, 27, and their, er, sex life.

On the episode, which was naturally titled “Cody Simpson & Other Well-Endowed Celebs,” Cody was asked where he and Miley are at in their relationship right now. The couple, who have known each other for years but didn’t start dating until October, weathered some cheating rumors around the holidays after Cody was photographed holding hands with another woman, who turned out to be his best friend. The two have since shut down the rumors and maintained they’re in a good place, which Cody reiterated in his interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints,” he said.

The musician was then asked if he and Miley had ever talked about kids, to which he responded, “None yet, mate.” Cody was followed up with a question about if he and Miley use protection when they do it. “I’m cautious. I’m a careful guy,” he said. Then it came time for the final question of the interview, where the hosts asked Cody about his—yup—penis.

“Hey, I’ve got to ask one more thing,” Kyle, one of the hosts, said. “A lot of the gay guys that work here on the show—and me—were discussing celebrities we think are really well hung, and you came out on top as probably the guy that would be hung like a donkey.”

The question led Cody to LOL before he responded, “Yeah, mate, that’s been the talk.” When Jackie, another host, pressed Cody on if the rumors were true, the Australian heartthrob replied, “I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”

Welp. Guess we’ll never know, but for the most part, both Miley and Cody seem v satisfied with their relationship.