Cody Simpson Shared the Sweetest Message for Miley Cyrus on International Women’s Day

If only every day were International Women’s Day! If it were, we’d see sweet comments like Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus’ “extraordinary woman” exchange on Instagram so much more often. Alas, we ladies only get one day of calendar-recognized adoration; but that doesn’t mean that we can’t all take a nod from sweetheart songwriter, Cody, and continue doling out compliments—both to Miley and all the women, all the time!

The 23-year-old Aussie singer took to Instagram on Sunday, March 8 for a heartwarming tribute to his girlfriend, 27-year-old Miley. He posted a photo of the Disney alum to his Instagram Stories, who was pictured as a vision of loungewear-chic. (Who knew a cropped black tank-top and sporty sweats could look so cute?) Miley appeared giddy in the flick, while Cody captioned it with the sweetest message.

“Happy women’s day to the strongest, most beautiful & extraordinary woman I’ve ever met,” he wrote. Too cute!

We’re happy to see this couple easing into lovey-dovey territory. It wasn’t always the case that Miley and Cody kept things cute and sweet for the ‘gram (and it probably won’t always be this way in the future, either). They have a thing for NSFW photos—you know, like that time Miley literally groped Cody, that other time they were photographed making out across a table at a crowded restaurant, or most recently, when we learned Miley flashes her boobs at Cody while he’s at the studio. TMI? Well, we had to hear it, so you do too.

The good news is that things seem to be getting more serious for Cody and Miley—with that comes a little more discretion. It seems Cody’s realizing this now, especially after Miley’s pregnancy rumors started circulating early in March 2020. (Cody has since cleared things up there.)

Speaking about the perils of such a public relationship, the Prince Neptune writer explained, “You have to take it in stride. What I try to do is focus on my work and what’s important to me. The rest kind of comes along with it. It’s all part of it. Something you have to be cool with.”

There are worse problems to have. Here’s hoping these two lovebirds can knock out the noise and keep those “extraordinary” vibes going for the long-haul!