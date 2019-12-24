Cody Simpson Responded to Rumors He Cheated on Miley Cyrus & the Drama Is A Lot

We’re sure this isn’t the way he expected to start the holidays. Cody Simpson responded to Miley Cyrus cheating rumors after his “date” with Playboy model Jordy Murray. ICYMI, Cody, 22, was photographed arm-in-arm with Jordy in New York City on Sunday, Dec. 22, which led fans to assume that he and Miley broke up and/or he cheated on her. So. Much. Dramz.

So what happened next? Well, Cody responded to the rumors via a representative, who denied that he cheated on Miley and called the infidelity claims “fabricated.” “There is absolutely no truth to this story,” his rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, Dec. 23. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Cody’s statement echoes what his sister, Alli Simpson, told The Daily Mail on Monday about his relationship with Jordy. .”She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days,” she said. Alli also suggested that Cody and Miley are still together by hinting that he’ll be spending the holidays with her instead of the rest of the Simpson family.

Rumors that Cody and Miley broke up were also fueled when the “Slide Away” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (the same day as Cody’s NYC “date” with Jordy) to post about a “sad Christmas song” she wrote years ago when she was “feeling like shit.”

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” she wrote. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

In the end, Cody and Miley’s breakup was a false alarm, folks. The two are stronger (and hotter) than ever.