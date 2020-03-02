Cody Simpson Is Already Thinking About Babies Thanks to Miley Cyrus

Cody’s already got a baby on his mind—and no, it isn’t his main babe Miley. In a new interview published with The Sunday Telegraph on Feb. 29, 2020, Cody Simpson hinted he wants to raise Miley Cyrus’ baby in Australia. You know, if they have kids and all. Given how fast these two fell in love, we wouldn’t count it out from happening soon enough.

Cody, 23, and Miley, 27, have been together since Oct. 2019 following Miley’s split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. (There was that summer fling with Kaitlynn Carter, but we’ll ignore that for Cody’s sake). And despite some shortlived cheating rumors, the young songwriting pair have kept quite the steamy relationship going—it’s pretty much PDA galore.

Miley and Cody have been spotted making out across restaurant tables, literally groping each other for the ‘gram, and in our most recent development, we learned that Miley flashes her boobs while Cody’s singing. The songstress posted a comment on Instagram on Feb. 28 that reads: “Where’s the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while you record?” So there’s that.

But their speedy love story also means that the couple are already planning for their future together—and that includes babies.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Aussie songwriter Cody “absolutely” plans to raise a family back home in Australia. But is Miley on board for that? Well, Cody’s definitely set on it, that’s for sure.

“I miss Australia a lot. I would like to come back more,” he told the publication. “I will always have a home base in L.A., but Australia will always be Number 1.”

The singer—who is working on a new album that features girlfriend Miley—says that L.A. makes sense, only for now. “L.A. makes a lot of sense for me for work but I will always be an Aussie,” he added. Let’s see if Miley’s down for down under.