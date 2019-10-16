So…We’re Super Convinced That Cody Simpson’s New Song Is About Miley Cyrus

It’s a brand new day, so of course, we have brand new details about this relationship. Cody Simpson’s “Golden Thing” meaning is about Miley Cyrus and we don’t care what you say—we’re super convinced this is the case. Ever since Miley ended things with Kaitlynn Carter–she and the Australian singer have been glued at the hip. Miley has referred to Cody as her boyfriend, he was there to nurse her back to health after her bout with tonsillitis and they’ve been sharing no stop PDA on their respective social media accounts.

As Miley has declared–she has a right to date whomever she wants. However, it looks like she and Cody’s relationship might be way more serious than we thought. Miley recently teased snippets of Cody’s new song, “Golden Thing” on her Instagram story–and from where we’re sitting, it’s all about her. Following her split from her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn–this new romance seems to have swept Miley away.

The lyrics to “Golden Thing” read “Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand / I’m shot / It’s a golden thing she’s got.” For us, the clues that stick out are that Miley is from California–she has golden hair and if we’re being honest–ever since she and Liam announced their split she’s been glowing with happiness.

Though we only got a snippet of the song–Miley is hype for Cody to release the entire thing. Along with the audio for “Golden Thing” she declared, “DROP. IT. BABY.” with a black heart emoji.

To be honest–we were rather caught off guard by this new relationship–but apparently, it’s not quite so out of the blue. Cody and Miley go way back. Cody’s manager, Matt Zeidman told People,