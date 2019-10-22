Um—Cody Simpson Just Shaded All Of Miley Cyrus’ Exes In One Interview

In case you didn’t know, Miley Cyrus has a new beau. The “Malibu” singer and Cody Simpson have been going strong for a solid three weeks. And Simpson is pretty positive he’s the greatest BF ever. In a recent interview, Cody Simpson dissed Liam Hemsworth in an interview. Simpson made an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, where he talked all things Cyrus and his wooing style.

“I’m very, very, very romantic,” Simpson gushed to the hosts. “I don’t think she…she’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before.” Simpson gave his singing to Cyrus in the hospital as an example. He appeared with roses and his guitar while the “Wrecking Ball” singer was recovering in her hospital room. Simpson shied away from the word “love” but things between them definitely seem good. “Love’s a big word, but you know, it’s romantic,” he explained.

The two discussed their first kiss during an Instagram live video. Turns out it was a few years back and after a cute, flirty spat, the two concluded it must’ve taken place at Cyrus’ home. During his interview, Simpson explained that he and Cyrus have had a spark for many years. Seems like it! “I think we were interested in each other ever since we first met, even when I was like, 18, and it was just not the right time.”

“We’ve just been close ever since we met and—it’s weird, it’s like the first time I’ve been with someone where it wasn’t necessarily an immediate romance,” he added. “It was just friendship and fun and…it just developed over like five years.”

In her Sunday night Instagram live, Cyrus explained that she was four months sober and happier than ever. Apparently, Simpson is too. “We just found each other in a place where we were both ready for something like this,” he said. “We’re both sober. I haven’t drank in a while, so.”

“She doesn’t have plans either to touch it again,” he explained. “We keep each other in a good space. That’s what’s really healthy about it, and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’ve very, very much on the same page.”

Simpson went on to discuss why the couple agreed to make their relationship public so quickly. They’ve been very open about everything and Simpson explained why. “We spoke about it like first week, like what we’re going to get blown up right, and we can go about it one of two ways: Getting busted all the time or just like not allowing anyone to bust us because we’re busting ourselves anyway.”

The hosts asked the “Golden Thing” singer about the possibility of kids. He thought it was definitely early to be discussing babies but said he definitely thought they’d be “cute kids” and “Aryan as hell.”

“I’m 22, I’m 10 years away from that, I hope—unless some shit happens though,” he said. Take a listen to the whole interview below: