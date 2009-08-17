Coco’s in LOVE

It’s no secret that we love LOVE magazine. Okay, we’re enamored with LOVE magazine; we like it a lot.

We were initially a little put off by Katie Grand‘s second issue, though. Grand decided to include only youngsters under the age of 21 for September, which hits newsstands on August 24. And while we do love glancing behind the curtain at fashion’s rising stars, it isn’t as creative as we were hoping for.

Two covers leaked early on; one features Alex Hartley, a musician who Grand confessed to “finding on the internet,” the other with Tavi of Style Rookie. Sadly for us, Tavi confirmed on her blog that the cover mockup was only for PR purposes and won’t actually be sold.

Just last Friday, the second real cover was released, and it features Coco Sumner, aka BrIT girl and daughter of Sting. Sumner looks smoldering in the image, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Other bright young things featured in the issue include Allegra Beck Versace, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Momsen.

It seems that whether we’re ready or not, the under 21 set is taking over. Time to get a new kind of fake ID?

