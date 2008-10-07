Coco Shops Aldo

Straight from the NY Times site, is this little ingenius profile of fave model Coco Rocha looking amazing and wearing….wait for it….shoes from ALDO. Aldo!! Look at those things–they’re fantastic and couldn’t have cost more than $175. Of her choice in footwear, Rocha says, “I was in a frenzy there the other day. They had all these cute new styles. The salesgirls were like, ‘You’re Coco!’ I was like, ‘Shhh, I’m not really buying all these shoes.’ But I believe if you see something you like and it’s cheap, by all means get it. Just don’t do it head to toe. Carry an expensive bag.”

Words to shop by. Get thee to your local Aldo boutique stat.