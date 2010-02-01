Coco Rocha Unveils New Rococo Clothing Line at Grammy Awards!

We first caught glimpse of Coco Rocha, renowned Canadian supermodel, back in 2006 when she was randomly discovered by a modeling scout at one of her Irish dancing competitions. After about a million Steven Meisel photoshoots and notable runway walks later, her fate has been sealed. Coco has now become a go-to It girl in the fashion industry, accomplishing much more than the average pretty face.

Last night at the Grammys, Coco played triple threat. Not only did she work the red carpet for ET Canada, tweeting minute-by-minute happenings and grand celebrity entrances, but she also strutted around in what was the debut piece from her new fashion line Rococo. The peacock blue floor-length gown, slit open to reveal a metallic gold mini skirt underneath that complemented the gold shoulder pads, flattered the redhead beautifully. We officially give our approval on her new stylish venture.

We can’t wait to see what else her new line has in store for us. Maybe we can tweet @Oh_So_Coco for insider hints on the rest of her line? Until she announces the line’s official release date, we’ll have to wait in eager anticipation — but hype has a way of making things seem that much better, don’t you agree? We’ll gladly wait for now.

