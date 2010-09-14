Coco Rocha, SJP, Rachel Zoe And More Stylish Ladies Show How It’s Done In The Front Row

With all the show coverage going on this week, we thought we’d take a little time out to give props to some of our favorite fashionable celebrities who’ve been sitting front row. As impressed as we’ve been with the Spring 2011 collections so far, we’ve been equally impressed with the multitude of lovely ladies in attendance. From the always on point Sarah Jessica Parker to the brilliantly fashion forward Carine Roitfeld, these women have once again proven their exceptional sense of style. Click through the slide show above for ten of our favorite celeb looks from NYFW…thus far.

1 of 10 Coco Rocha's BCBGMAXAZRIA ensemble wouldn't have been complete without those hot pink pumps to top it off. They're the perfect pop of color needed to make the somewhat conservative outfit a little more youthful. Those thigh-high boots only further solidify our love for Carine Roitfeld. And that on-trend leopard print coat is just the cherry on top  proving once again why she's the editor-in-chief of French Vogue. Emma Roberts: While we think this dress is a bit on the mature side for the young actress, we can't deny how beautiful she looks in it. We're digging the asymmetrical neckline and femininity of the dress. Jessica Szohr was decked out in head to toe Tommy Hilfiger for his Spring 2011 fashion show. Those chocolate brown leather shorts are definitely the best part of the ensemble though, and those Tommy lace-up booties are the perfect accessory to the outfit. Our favorite DJ showed up at the Diesel Black Gold Spring 2011 show in true Leigh Lezark style. Everything about this look, from her destroyed tights to her signature black leather, screamed rocker chic. Sarah Jessica Parker making a best-dressed list? Shocker! As always, SJP did not disappoint, showing up to the Halston presentation in this sexy red mini. We wouldn't expect anything less from the brand's creative director. We usually aren't huge fans of matching your dress to your shoes, but somehow she just makes it work. Jessica Stam has that 'I threw this on and still look better then you' look down pat. Just take her hair for example  total effortless bedhead, and somehow it still looks fabulous. Our most improved of the year award goes to Kelly Osbourne. Not only is the former wild child's body looking pretty bangin', but her fashion sense has also improved by leaps and bounds. We're drooling over the amazing purple pumps she wore to the Betsey Johnson show. There are few people who cause us the type of wardrobe envy that Olivia Palermo does. And this outfit is no exception. We're loving the entire ensemble  from her blue leapord print cardigan to her grey lust-worthy booties. Rachel Zoe seems to have ditched her signature middle part and curls for a much straighter hair look this fashion week. Even her classic trench is a departure from her usual look, which typically involves something with fur. We think this chic outfit is definitely a change for the better. Let's hope it's permanent! Next slideshow starts in 10s Fashion Week Street Style: What Olivia Palermo And More Are Wearing To The ...

















