Coco Rocha Shows Her Contortionist Moves For Longchamp

It wouldn’t be a normal week if we didn’t discover an awesome new behind-the-scenes video. This week, one of our favorite Canucks, Coco Rocha, stars in the Spring ’12 lookbook for Longchamp. There appears to be a lot of dancing and choreography involved.

We love to see just how cute Coco looks cutting some rug (such a woman of many talents, isn’t she?!) Using New York City as the backdrop for the video, the pieces look wonderfully editorial, yet functional. We’re also feeling the interviews with the director and creative director of the video, who usually remain behind the camera. We’re happy to see that Longchamp is sharing the love with all of their hardworking crew members.

Check out the video and tell us what you think don’t you wish you could get your leg to do that?! Oh Coco, if only we were all as amazing as you are. Sigh.