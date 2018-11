Put three of our favorite fashion staples into one ad, and what comes out? Coco Rocha for Zac Posen wearing stunning embellished tights. This being his second ad campaign, Posen decided to cast our favorite supermodel redhead and shoot her very simply against luxe fabrics in our fave clothes.

Photographer Ellen Von Unwerth shot the advertisements, and both will run next month. How insanely beautiful does Coco look? Enough to redecorate your walls in homage to Zac? We think so!