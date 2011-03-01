Coco Rocha Made The Rounds In Milan, Is Paris Next?

Coco Rocha and her husband James Conran had their fairy tale wedding in France just last summer, but it seems like they’ve barely had time for a honeymoon. The model played coy with her fans via Twitter and her blog about whether or not she would walk this season, and although she originally planned to sit the shows out, we were happy to notice her pop up on plenty of runways in Milan.

She walked Armani for the first time in her twelve seasons of workingshe opened itand she caused a stir when she wore a stuffed chicken on her head as part of her look at Moschino. In addition, Coco has a current feature with her best friend Behati Prinsloo in the March issue of Vogue, which highlights the pair’s philanthropic efforts in Haiti.

The model told Modelinia that she was heading to Paris for a couple of photo shootsone of which is with Karl Lagerfeldand that she would walk some shows while she was there. Chances are she’ll appear in her friend Zac Posen’s lineup, and in Karl’s at Chanel as well.

Click through for the busy model’s best Milan runway momentswho says a girl can’t have it all?