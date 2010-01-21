Coco Rocha: Fashion Line in the Works! Plus Her Greatest Model Moments

Stunning model Coco Rocha doesn’t just model clothes down the runway anymore — she designs them, too. The Daily got the scoop on her new line at the 3rd annual Supima Design Competition. The evening’s event celebrated winner Gina DeSilva’s stylish garb, but hers weren’t the only designs being publicized that night.

Coco Rocha announced that she will shift the focus of her career from modeling to designing a new line of clothing. The Canadian-born model was dressed appropriately to announce her big news; she was sporting designs from the previous year’s winner, Victoria de Souza. Rocha kept her lips sealed for the most part, as the new line is still in its early stages, but she was able to dish some of the dirt to The Daily:

“I’m hoping that in 2010 I will have my own presentation in September. But I can tell you that I love the 1800s, costume-y but elegant, Victorian-inspired clothes. When you wear that style out today, it’s definitely considered costume. I’m trying to take pieces and elements of the era and put it into a modern woman.”

The model also revealed that the line will be incredibly affordable; she doesn’t believe that high fashion should cost you an arm and a leg. Victorian-inspired, high fashion clothing? The early prospects already sound tempting to any fashionista. Who better to design clothing than someone like Coco who is around high fashion 24/7?

This moment is certainly a defining one for Coco’s career, but let’s take a look at some of her more memorable moments that took place behind the camera’s lens.

Coco dances the jig:



The jaws of the fashion industry dropped when Coco opened and closed the Fall 2007 Jean Paul Gaultier show by performing the Irish jig down the runway. Check out her performance above.

Coco, the ginger:



When Coco changed her hair color to red, it caused quite a stir. Take a look at her red-headed ‘do above.

Her daring superhero act in Vogue:





Coco posed as Catwoman while sporting a pair of Louboutins and channeled the Little Mermaid while wearing Gaultier. Now that’s model talent.

Playing with fire for Paris Vogue:



We hope those aren’t real burn marks on poor Coco’s fingers.

Coco plays her hand at chess:



No one could look better licking an ice cream cone than Coco did in this June/July Japan Vogue photo shoot.



Coco meets her lifetime lover:



Since Coco loves costumes, we bet she had a ball shooting this editorial for Vogue‘s December 2008 issue.

She’s only 20 years old but has already made her mark in the fashion industry. We’re sure more memorable moments are to come for the model. Which one is your favorite?



More News We Love:

The Top 15 Models of 2009

Q&A with Gossip Girl Stylish Eric Daman