Coco Rocha Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

On the heels of Blake Lively‘s baby announcement comes one from the world of fashion—supermodel Coco Rocha is pregnant!

Given her penchant for social media, it’s not too surprising that the Canadian stunner, 26, took to Instagram today to reveal her happy news. Along with a very high-fashion video, she wrote: “@JamesEdwardConran and I are absolutely thrilled to announce that after 4 years of marriage we are expanding our family and expecting our first child spring of 2015! – James & Coco”

Watch the video here:

Coco and James Conran, an artist who now moonlights as the model’s manager, married on June 9, 2010 at French castle in front of only 50 guests, including fellow model Behati Prinsloo. The bride wore Zac Posen, who also took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple: “Congratulations @cocorocha @jamesedwardconran on the wonderful #Baby news!!! So exciting!!!!!!”

In 2012, Rocha spoke to the Daily Mail about the possibility of having children—but at that point she wasn’t yet convinced the world of motherhood was for her:

“Right now it would be unfair to have a kid in the mess of all my life,” she said. “But when my work is done, I would love to have kids with James.”

Looks like her work here is done! Congrats to the happy couple.