Coco Rocha Engaged!

Gone are the days of lavish engagement announcements– even for top models. Coco Rocha, who’s had quite an eventful start to the decade with the launch of her new clothing line Rococo, made another exciting announcement last night. The model is officially engaged to British-born interior decorator, James Conran. But while Rocha made a splash about her clothing line, unveiling her designs at the Grammys, she’s kept the news of her engagement a bit more low-key; Rocha gave the initital clue of the proposal through Facebook by changing her status to “Engaged.”

In addition, Rocha blogged about her plans to get hitched via her blog Oh So Coco, while Conran tweeted out that the duo were “two sappy fools in love.” Sappy fools? Looks like Coco’s been swept off her feet by a true Englishman. According to FashionWeekDaily.com, the couple have only been dating since summertime, but we guess when you’re a sappy fool in love, things tend to move more quickly.

If this isn’t proof enough that social media is only on the upswing, we don’t know what is. Tweet your congratulations to the newlyweds at @oh_so_coco and @jamesconran.