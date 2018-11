The trailer for the highly buzzed Coco Chanel biopic has been released. The film opens in France on April 22 and later stateside.

From the looks of it, Coco Avant Chanel is going to be a fashion-lover’s dream. Just thinking about the costumes, which were overseen by Karl Lagerfeld, makes my head spin. Unfortunately, there are no subtitles and I am left wishing I could remember something from those 3 years of French I took in college.