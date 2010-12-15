StyleCaster
Share

Cocktail Rings: 10 Perfect Pieces To Party In

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cocktail Rings: 10 Perfect Pieces To Party In

Kerry Pieri
by
Cocktail Rings: 10 Perfect Pieces To Party In
10 Start slideshow

Even if you’re not so much a sequin party dress kind of girl, there’s always room for some fancy in your life. Let a little shine into your otherwise laid back existence with some sweet cocktail rings, starting at just $5.80.

Looking adorable is not a special-occasion-only sort of practice.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

A little organic, a little fly.
Topshop gold ring, $25, at Topshop

For more of the hippie chick.
House of Harlow peacock ring, $48, at Eve's Apple

For the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills in us all.
Forever 21 abstract ring, $5.80, at Forever 21

A great contrast in case you are a sequin dress kind of girl.
Dara Ettinger ring, $80, at Urban Outfitters

Some serious metal.
Lipsy large gem ring, $13.79, at asos

For the refined among us...
Ann Taylor pearl ring, $48, at Ann Taylor

This will look equally awesome with white, come summer.
Marilyn Schiff ring, $40, at Charm & Chain

Such a pretty hue.
Blu Bijoux Rose Quartz Ring, $28.50, at Max & Chloe

Dainty but not...
Eventide Eranthis Ring, $34, at Anthroplogie

Subdued but not...
Metal ring, $9.98, at Aldo

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress: Designer Sketches!

Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress: Designer Sketches!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share