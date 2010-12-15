Cocktail Rings: 10 Perfect Pieces To Party In

Even if you’re not so much a sequin party dress kind of girl, there’s always room for some fancy in your life. Let a little shine into your otherwise laid back existence with some sweet cocktail rings, starting at just $5.80.
Looking adorable is not a special-occasion-only sort of practice.
Some serious metal.
Lipsy large gem ring, $13.79, at asos
For the refined among us...
Ann Taylor pearl ring, $48, at Ann Taylor
This will look equally awesome with white, come summer.
Marilyn Schiff ring, $40, at Charm & Chain
Such a pretty hue.
Blu Bijoux Rose Quartz Ring, $28.50, at Max & Chloe
Dainty but not...
Eventide Eranthis Ring, $34, at Anthroplogie
Subdued but not...
Metal ring, $9.98, at Aldo