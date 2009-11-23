Cocktail Recipes: Try A Delicious Dessert Drink

After Thanksgiving dinner you’ll want to unwind with a yummy dessert cocktail. Making a drink happens to be a lot easier (and faster) than baking up a batch of cookies or a cake, and obviously has different after affects. Cookies and cake will make you feel bashfully bloated, while a cocktail tends to make you feel chipper and chatty.

First, you’ll need the perfect cocktail glass, depending on if your drink calls for a tumbler, rocks, or martini glass. You’ll also need a cocktail shaker and strainer.

Preparation for all of the drinks you’re going to make below is as follows:

1. Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake well.

3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Here are a few delicious drink ideas to have for dessert:

Key Lime Pie Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz vanilla vodka

1/2 oz triple sec

2 1/2 oz pineapple juice

1/2 oz lime cordial

1/2 lime

Crushed graham crackers for rimming

Caramel Apple Pie Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila

1/2 oz butterscotch schnapps

1 oz apple cider

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

Apple slice for garnish

Mudslide

Ingredients:

1 oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz Irish cream liqueur

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Cruzan vanilla rum

1 3/4 oz Kahlua coffee liqueur

1 1/2 oz strong coffee, chilled

Raspberry Truffle Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz Blue Ice American vodka

3/4 oz Kahlua coffee liqueur

3/4 oz Chambord raspberry liqueur

Fresh whipped cream