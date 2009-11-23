Cocktail Recipes: Try A Delicious Dessert Drink

After Thanksgiving dinner you’ll want to unwind with a yummy dessert cocktail. Making a drink happens to be a lot easier (and faster) than baking up a batch of cookies or a cake, and obviously has different after affects. Cookies and cake will make you feel bashfully bloated, while a cocktail tends to make you feel chipper and chatty.
First, you’ll need the perfect cocktail glass, depending on if your drink calls for a tumbler, rocks, or martini glass. You’ll also need a cocktail shaker and strainer.
Preparation for all of the drinks you’re going to make below is as follows:
1. Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake well.
3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Here are a few delicious drink ideas to have for dessert:
Key Lime Pie Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz vanilla vodka
1/2 oz triple sec
2 1/2 oz pineapple juice
1/2 oz lime cordial
1/2 lime
Crushed graham crackers for rimming
Caramel Apple Pie Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 oz Tequila
1/2 oz butterscotch schnapps
1 oz apple cider
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
Apple slice for garnish
Mudslide
Ingredients:
1 oz vodka
1 oz coffee liqueur
1 oz Irish cream liqueur
Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz Cruzan vanilla rum
1 3/4 oz Kahlua coffee liqueur
1 1/2 oz strong coffee, chilled
Raspberry Truffle Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 oz Blue Ice American vodka
3/4 oz Kahlua coffee liqueur
3/4 oz Chambord raspberry liqueur
Fresh whipped cream