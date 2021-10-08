9 Cocktail Essentials For Making Spooky Good Halloween Drinks—All Under $35

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially spooky season, and after the past few years we’ve all been through, it goes without saying that we could all use a drink. We know you’re probably still figuring out the sitch with your Halloween costume (same), but having some festive party essentials to sip out of this October should also be at the top of your to-do list.

After all, nothing says fall quite like, lighting a warm candle, baking a sweet treat, and having a drink in hand. To help with this, we’ve gathered up some drink-making essentials that are so useful, you’ll be able to use them year-round. Hold on tight, though, because this Halloween-themed kitchenware from Target is scary good.

There are so many creative and easy to make Halloween-themed cocktails, like Caramel Apple Sangria and Blood Orange Blackberry Rum Punch. It’d be a shame for you to whip up these potions only to have nothing pretty to put them in. And if you’re having guests over, that’s even more of a reason to shop for some bootiful kitchen essentials from Target.

From mugs and tumblers to napkins and coasters, there’s bound to be something for you—after all, Target can do no harm. Pick your poison and you’ll be on your way to having a spooktacular Halloween. Especially after 2020’s nonexistent Covid Halloween, you best believe you’re going all out this year.

Cauldron Mug

Target has quite the mug lineup, but this cauldron-shaped one is by far one of the cutest for Halloween. It’s perfect for a Moscow mule or some boozy punch, but it can also hold a hot toddy or spiked hot chocolate.

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary Tumbler

“Eat, Drink, & Be Scary” is definitely this year’s Halloween motto. Buy a few of these adorable tumblers and you’re set for a pre-game with friends or a night in with bae.

Halloween Cocktail Napkins

Halloween parties can get messy, which is why you should always remember the napkins. These black and orange cocktail napkins have witty Halloween phrases that your guests will get a kick out of.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Shot Glasses

Knocking alcohol back never tasted so good thanks to these ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ shot glasses. This set of four gives you the option to drink from Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, or Zero—pick your player!

Pumpkin Tumbler

Searching for a cocktail glass that’s a little more stylish? Look no further than this plastic tumbler that has a frosted finish and a gold rim. It’s so subtle that it could honestly go in your year-round rotation.

Orange Plaid Coasters

This set of cork coasters screams fall and Halloween all in one. Plaid’s a timeless look that’ll have you bringing out these coasters year after year.

Black Cat Mug

I know I called the cauldron mug one of the cutest at Target, but this black cat mug is also to die for. It’s giving me ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ (the cartoon version, of course) vibes.

Jack-O-Lantern Stemless Wine Glasses

You don’t have to go all out with glowing concoctions, because you can’t go wrong with trusty wine. These stemless wine glasses do all the work for you with their spirited Jack-O-Lantern designs.

Witch’s Brew Growler

We can’t forget something for holding your beer on Halloween. You can toss out (recycle!) the not-so-aesthetic beer bottles and replace them with this Witch’s Brew growler.