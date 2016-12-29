StyleCaster
21 Perfect Cocktail Dresses To Wear to Weddings This Season

by
Photo: Mango

We’re half-convinced that dress codes only exist to make you second-guess your choice of outfit a few dozen times in the lead-up to an event. Alas, dress codes seem to be the best option when guiding guests towards what to wear (could you imagine the chaos if there wasn’t one?). But we can ease our wedding attire anxiety by keeping a healthy stock of cocktail dresses for a wedding hanging in our closet.

Having a repertoire of cocktail-appropriate dresses and jumpsuits at the ready will prepare you for any wedding invites you should recieve—choose a simple silk slip if you want a piece that you can dress down for day (just add a turtleneck and you’re good to go), or pick something in velvet, metallic, or lace is you want it to do double-duty for your other winter nighttime affairs.

Below, shop 21 cocktail dresses and jumpsuits to wear to the next wedding on your calendar.

1 of 21

Textured Fluted Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $53; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Metallic Coated Dress, $135; at COS

Photo: COS

Who What Wear Plus-Size Cross-Over Midi Dress, $36.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Irina Jumpsuit, $750; at Misha Nonoo

Photo: Misha Nonoo

BCBGMAXAZRIA Annemarie Ruffle Flounce Dress, $268; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Mira Slip, $285; at Lily Ashwell

Photo: Lily Ashwell

Ex-Lover Lace Dress, $98.19; at Sister Jane

Photo: Sister Jane

Chelsea Dress, $478; at Whit

Photo: Whit

Theia Paneled Hi-Lo Dress, $238 (was $595); at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Velvet Silk-Blend Dress, $299.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

The Ashford Dress, $1,695; at Novis

Photo: Novis

One-Shoulder Black Ruffle Sheath Dress, $180; at White House Black Market

Photo: White House Black Market

Plunging V-Neck Velvet Sheath Dress, $55.93 (was $79.90); at Express

Photo: Express

The Adriana V-Neck Cape Dress, $1,700; at Haney

Photo: Haney

Self-Portrait Open-Back Guipere Lace Midi Dress, $410; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Silk Dancefloor One-Shoulder Dress, $124.50 (was $145); at Madewell

Photo: Madwell

Scallop Lace Hem Dress, $49.90; at Lovesick

Photo: Lovesick

Wray Illusion Dress, $179.59; at New Classics

Photo: New Classics

Jaclyn Jumpsuit, $98; at Rue107

Photo: Rue107

Peter Pilotto Chiffon Mini Sheath Dress, $2,325; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi

Shane Halter Jumpsuit, $495; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Your Everything Guide to New Year's Eve Dressing

