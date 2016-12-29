21 Perfect Cocktail Dresses To Wear to Weddings This Season

We’re half-convinced that dress codes only exist to make you second-guess your choice of outfit a few dozen times in the lead-up to an event. Alas, dress codes seem to be the best option when guiding guests towards what to wear (could you imagine the chaos if there wasn’t one?). But we can ease our wedding attire anxiety by keeping a healthy stock of cocktail dresses for a wedding hanging in our closet.

Having a repertoire of cocktail-appropriate dresses and jumpsuits at the ready will prepare you for any wedding invites you should recieve—choose a simple silk slip if you want a piece that you can dress down for day (just add a turtleneck and you’re good to go), or pick something in velvet, metallic, or lace is you want it to do double-duty for your other winter nighttime affairs.

Below, shop 21 cocktail dresses and jumpsuits to wear to the next wedding on your calendar.