Cockeyed Optimist

Kelli O’Hara is getting a lot of notice (and a Tony nomination) for her powerful performance in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific on Broadway. StyleCaster noticed her, however, for the fantastic on-stage outfits worn during the classic hit, “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” during which a gaggle of dames romp around a beachy setting singing in bathing suits and shorts.

We can relate. We’re into girlfriends, gossip, guy talk, and fabulous 1940s style bathing suits that are both sexy and flattering but don’t show obscene amounts of skin.

Wait a minute. Where can we get one of those!? I’ve always wanted one of those sweetheart neckline, halter top, ruched lipstick red bathing suits. Especially after seeing the frolicking ladies in the Broadway musical, now I want one even more.

That’s where Norma Kamali comes in. Kamali’s line of sexy suits flatter without revealing too much, for a more refined, mature look for the pool deck.

With designers like Kenley Collins on Project Runway season 5 bringing (the) sexy (1940s) back, and popular musicals on Broadway focusing on that fashionable era, perhaps the trickle down while make waves in the world of fashion, and we’ll all be washing that man right outta our hair.

