StyleCaster
Share

Coats in the Summer?! How to Wear the Blogger-Approved Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

Coats in the Summer?! How to Wear the Blogger-Approved Trend

Kristen Bousquet
by
8 Shares
Coats in the Summer?! How to Wear the Blogger-Approved Trend
30 Start slideshow

It might seem counterintuitive to wear a super-long jacket, coat, or cardigan in the dead of summer, but that’s exactly what we’ve been noticing our favorite bloggers and street style stars doing. In fact, we’ve spotted so many, we’re calling it as a major end-of-summer trend that can easily take you into fall.

MORE: 40 Outfits That Prove You Need a Pair of White Shoes In Your Life

Keep in mind that we’re referring to thin, fluid floor-length pieces—silky kimonos, cotton jackets, knit vests—that are paired up with short-shorts, skirts, and sandals, creating an interesting and slightly unexpected summer outfit.

MORE: 4 Summer Outfits To Survive Your Office’s Freezing Air Conditioning

To give you a better idea of how you can style these on-trend garments, we’ve rounded up 30 of our favorite blogger looks that incorporate long jackets, cardigans and vests that you’ll love.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Karla's Closet

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: The Girls Behind the Camera

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Elsa Ekman

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Lovely by Lucy

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Lella Victoria

Photo: Maria

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Color Me Nana

Photo: Fashiontoast

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: London's Closet

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: The Native Fox

Photo: Vinyls + Noir

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Brewing Happiness

Photo: The Daybook Blog

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: The Fashion Fruit

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Basil

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Basil
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share