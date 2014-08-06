Coats in the Summer?! How to Wear the Blogger-Approved Trend

It might seem counterintuitive to wear a super-long jacket, coat, or cardigan in the dead of summer, but that’s exactly what we’ve been noticing our favorite bloggers and street style stars doing. In fact, we’ve spotted so many, we’re calling it as a major end-of-summer trend that can easily take you into fall.

Keep in mind that we’re referring to thin, fluid floor-length pieces—silky kimonos, cotton jackets, knit vests—that are paired up with short-shorts, skirts, and sandals, creating an interesting and slightly unexpected summer outfit.

To give you a better idea of how you can style these on-trend garments, we’ve rounded up 30 of our favorite blogger looks that incorporate long jackets, cardigans and vests that you’ll love.