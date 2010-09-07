StyleCaster
Coach's Creative Director Reed Krakoff Branches Out And Sets Up Shop

Coach’s Creative Director Reed Krakoff Branches Out And Sets Up Shop

Coach’s Creative Director Reed Krakoff Branches Out And Sets Up Shop
“This shearling fur sandal truly represents my desire to make pieces that are luxurious, well crafted, yet still functional,” Reed Krakoff says on his new e-commerce site. And for those with a serious need for Reed (and this shoe), get ready to stock up. The e-commerce and flagship store from the namesake line of Coach’s Creative Director both open today. Online, you can purchase ready-to-wear and accessories from the designer’s debut collection for Fall ’10, complete with the designer’s own tidbits about select pieces. We also love taking a peek at the designer’s inspiration board (Joseph Beuys, Deborah Tuberville) and watching the insidery short film by Steven Sebring.

Browse the goods and get ready to get your shop on online or Madison Avenue style.

Reed Krakoff, 831 Madison Avenue, New York, NY (212) 904-1232

Shearling Fur Sandal, $950, at Reed Krakoff

Desert Suede Boxer Bag, $1,090, at Reed Krakoff

Boxer in Cognac Alligator, $6,900, at Reed Krakoff

Field Satchel in Gazelle, $1,790, at Reed Krakoff

Military Boot in Canvas Leather, $1,050, at Reed Krakoff

Inside the Reed Krakoff store.

Inside the Reed Krakoff store.

Front of the Reed Krakoff store.

