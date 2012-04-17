Hell Yes: A Coachella’d Out Katy Perry Stars In “Call Me Maybe” Video

It’s no secret that the best song in the world right now is Canadian sensation Carly Rae Jepsen‘s “Call Me Maybe.” After Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and a gaggle of their gal pals turned the song into gold by recording a video to it, there honestly isn’t anyone who doesn’t know it. And if you don’t, you’re missing out on some classic bubblegum pop goodness.

This brings me to my second point: the point of Coachella. Sure, you can pretend all you want that the music is totally awesome, but we all know what the real purpose is. You’re supposed to have a ridiculously rich friend with a mansion in Palm Springs where you can lay out and do tequila shots all day while belting along to silly songs by the pool. I mean, that’s what I would do. And if I were a major celebrity, that’s really what I would do.

That said, this year’s queens of Coachella are absolutely Katy Perry and Rihanna. The BFFs and party girls have gotten down and dirty and have made me truly jealous that I’m not a member of their perfect posse. In the spirit of the Biebs and La Gomez, Katy Perry and a gaggle of friends made their own “Call Me Maybe” video poolside at some crazy estate. The results are pretty perfect. Stars, they’re just like us! Watch the video below and let me know what you think. (Oh, and if you can’t get enough of Katy and Rihanna, click through the gallery above for some Coachella partying pics!)