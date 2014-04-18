Coachella Photo Diary: Tucked’s Justin Bridges at the UGG x StyleCaster Style Haven

Tucked is a blog started by Justin Bridges with the sole purpose of establishing his voice in fashion. His blog puts his life in full view of people he loves and people he’ll never meet. The focus is fashion, street style, food, and a mash-up of all the random, chaotic things that pop into his brain.

Surprises are always welcome when they’re good surprises. Coincidentally, that’s the name of one of my favorite songs by one of my absolute favorite bands—Little Dragon. The lyrics to the song were a constantly on my mind during a wonderful weekend spent at the desert town of Indio, California for the first weekend of the Coachella music festival.

I was invited to attend Coachella as a guest of UGG Australia and StyleCaster Style Haven, along with a few other bloggers like Trop Rouge, Scout Sixteen, That Madonna Girl, and Anna Nooshin of Ensemble Magazine. Unlike the other guests, I’m not a style blogger, but I have strong opinions of style and the aesthetics of fashion brands. Over the weekend, I was pleasantly surprised to see how the brand had evolved.

UGG has really evolved since its iconic classic boot was released. I love that they have a vision for the future and have taken steps to instill that future vision in a lot of their current styles for men and women. It’s exciting to see rapid change in places you least expect. In fact, I ended up ditching the shoes I brought on the trip to wore the UGG Australia Bennison II sandal and the Bayne boot. My mind is now open!

As part of the trip, I put together a visual recap of the sights and fun that was had at the UGG x StyleCaster Style Haven. Full disclosure, I haven’t been on a trip like this in a long time … I’m probably going to need this week for recovery.

For more information about our relationship with UGG Australia click here: cmp.ly/3