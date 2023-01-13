Coachella 2023 Tickets Are Selling Out—But Here’s How to See Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK & More For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Music festival season is here. If you’re a Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK or Frank Ocean fan, you may be wondering how to buy Coachella 2023 tickets and where to score them for less.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival started in October 1999 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as an event to highlight art and musicians from across dozens of genres, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic music. Since its first festival more than 20 years ago, Coachella has seen thousands of performers including Beyoncé, Prince, Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and BLACKPINK. In 2017, the festival was attended by more than 250,000 people and grossed more than $114.6 million.

After it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the current health crisis, Coachella returned for its 21st annual music festival in April 2022 with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. Coachella’s 2023 festival will be held from April 14 to April 16, 2023, and April 21 to April 23, 2023, with headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

If you don’t have Coachella 2023 tickets yet, you may be wondering where to buy them and for a discount. Read on for how to buy Coachella 2023 tickets and how to score them for a deal.

How to buy Coachella 2023 tickets

Where can fans buy Coachella 2023 tickets? Coachella 2023 tickets went on sale on January 13, 2023, on the festival’s official site and sold out almost immediately. Tickets are also available on trusted resale sites like Stubhub and Vivid Seats, which offers a $20 discount for purchases over $200—a 10 percent savings—with the code SC2022. Read on ahead for how to buy Coachella 2023 tickets on Stubhub and Vivid Seats for a discount this festival season.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Coachella“ Select VIP or General Admission To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the sidebar to the range you want to buy from. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Coachella 2023!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Coachella.” Select VIP or General Admission To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Coachella 2023!

When is Coachella 2023?

When is Coachella 2023? This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs for two weekends in April 2023. See the full Coachella 2023 dates below.

Coachella 2023 Weekend 1

Friday, April 14, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

Friday, April 21, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners?

Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners? This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival headliners include Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny; K-pop girl group BLACKPINK; and singer Frank Ocean. See when each Coachella 2023 headliner is performing below.

Bad Bunny – Friday, April 14, 2023 & April 21, 2023

BLACKPINK – Saturday, April 15, 2023 & April 22, 2023

Frank Ocean – Sunday, April 16, 2023 & April 23, 2023

What is the Coachella 2023 lineup?

What is the Coachella 2023 lineup? This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup includes Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Björk, Gorillaz, Blondie, The Kid Laroi and Charli XCX. See the full Coachella 2023 lineup below.

Friday, April 14, 2023 & April 21, 2023

Bad Bunny

Gorillaz

Burna Boy

The Chemical Brothers

Kaytranada

Blondie

Becky G

Metro Boomin

FKJ

Pusha T

Tobe Nwingwe

Wet Leg

SG Lewis

Yves Tumor

The Garden

TESTPILOT

Angèle

MUNA

Maceo Plex

Two Friends

YUNGBLUD

Jamie Jones

Ashnikko

Malaa

TV Girl

Whyte Fang

Doechii

BENEE

Idris Elba

Magdalena Bay

Vintage Culture

Domi & JD Beck

Dombresky

DannyLux

Nora En Pure

Overmono

Uncle Waffles

¿Téo?

Mochakk Gabriels

Saba

Dennis Cruz

PAWSA

Soul Glo

Lava La Rue

Sleaford Mods

The Comet Is Coming

Oliver Koletzki

Kyle Watson

The Murder Capital

Chris Stussy

Jupiter & Okwess

Lewis OfMan

Juliet Mendoza

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

Saturday, April 15, 2023 & April 22, 2023

BLACKPINK

Rosalía

Eric Prydz Presents Holo

boygenius

The Kid Laroi

Chari XCX

Larinth

Underworld

Diljit Dosanjh

Eladio Carrión

SOFI TUKKER

Remi Wolf

Chromeo

Tale Of Us

Yung Lean

Mura Masa

Yaeji

070 Shake

Marc Rebillet

Hiatus Kaiyote

Dinner Party

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Elderbrook

Kenny Beats

Flo Milli

Keinemusik

Snail Mail

Rebelution

Hot Sine 82

EARTHGANG

UMI

Shenseea

The Breeders

Monolink

Ethel Cain

Bakar

Donovan’s Yard

The Linda Lindas

Sunset Rollercoaster

NIA ARCHIVES

Jan Blomqvist

DRAMA

WhoMadeWho

Destroy Boys

Elyanna

DJ Tennis

Carlita

AG Club

Mathame

BRATTY

Horsegirl

Colyn

Chloé Caillet

Scowl

Francis Mercier

Sunday, April 16, 2023 & April 23, 2023

Frank Ocean

Björk

Kali Uchis

Porter Robinson

Fisher

Chris Lake

A Boogie

Dominic Fike

Jai Paul

Jackson Wang

Latto

The Blaze

Willow

GloRilla

Jai Wolf

Boris Brejcha

2manydjs

Christine and the Queens

Rae Sremmurd

Weyes Blood

Alex G

DPR Live + DPR IAN

Stick Figure

Adam Beyer

Big Wild

MK

Cannons

Romy

Gordo

Fousheé

Noname

Sasha & John Wigweed

Sudan Archives

Knocked Loose

Camelphat

IDK

Sasha Alex Sloan

Mareux

1999.ODDS

Pi’erre Bourne

Cassian

Joy Crookes

TSHA

El Michels Affair

Paris Texas

LP Biobbi

Momma

Ali Sethi

Minus the Light

Los Bitchos

Conexión Divina

Airrica

Other

Calvin Harris

Coachella 2023 marks the first time Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will headline at Coachella, though all three headliners have performed at the festival before. Frank Ocean performed at Coachella for the first time in 2012; while Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK made their Coachella debut in 2019.

In an interview with GQ in June 2022, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, explained why it was “never” his mission to have “worldwide” success. “I was never on a mission to be like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m going to do,'” he said. “It happened organically. Like, I’ve never made a song saying, ‘This is going to go worldwide.’ I never made a song thinking, ‘Man, this is for the world. This is to capture the gringo audience.’ Never.”

He continued, “On the contrary, I make songs as if only Puerto Ricans were going to listen to them. I still think I’m there making music, and it’s for Puerto Ricans. I forget the entire world listens to me.”

He also told GQ about how audiences are changing. “The Latino audience would always undervalue their artist,” he said. “Sometimes, Latinos would want to record with an American, and because they’re American, they’d think, ‘I have to do it.’ No, man. He’s not at the level I am, you know? Just because they’re American.” He continued, “But that perspective has changed. You can see it now. People have become aware. They suddenly see, ‘Wow, Bad Bunny has been the most listened to on Spotify for 70 days. It wasn’t the American. It’s this guy, who’s Latino.'”

BLACKPINK—which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa—also told the Grammys in 2020 about their global success. “It’s very surprising to us. All the records are the results of our fans, BLINKs, and their unconditional support,” Jennie said. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.”

Jisoo added, “We are grateful, as artists, as individuals, that people have such big expectations of us, and we are ready to take on the burden that comes with the expectations. We chose to do this: we try to send that message in our music, to show our confidence and the boldness to take on the challenge.”

Despite the worldwide success they’ve had, Rosé also told the Grammys at the time about how the group still has so many goals they want to achieve. “While we are very grateful for the amount of things that we have achieved and everything that follows this, we are just four girls who always really loved music and we just enjoyed performing,” she said. “So [staying] creative is not too hard, because once we do one thing, we are always looking at the next thing, always dreaming of things that we have always wanted to do. But we definitely don’t settle with what we have right now. We’re all very greedy when it comes to.”

Jennie continued, “We have each other to look and be inspired by. We let each other know what we’re doing and where to head.” Lisa added, “We’re like the same person.” Rosé concluded, “I think all of our members try to remind each other of how we’re all just human. The hype, we try not to let it get to us. We don’t really go: ‘Oh my god, we broke these many records or da di da…’ We just look at each other and like…” Jisoo finished, “We’re just happy with how far we’ve come.”

The group also told the Grammys about the K-pop genre’s expansion across the world. “It’s amazing that K-pop is spreading around the world as a culture in itself,” Rosé said. “There are a lot of other K-pop artists out there who are trying to put out their music right now, and we are really grateful that we get to step in and be a part of that.” Jennie added, “Since we get such amazing opportunities and records because of the people that are interested in watching K-pop right now, we’d like to take the responsibility. We are fully committed to the work. We want to be proud when we look back on our history when we grow old.”

Jennie continued, “We want to be proud of ourselves. I don’t want to let ourselves down, so we put extra time, extra effort into every single thing we put out. I think that’s why it takes a bit of time for us, but we really want to perfect the quality of the stuff we put out, so we can be represented to the world as a K-pop group.” Rosé added, “It’s amazing how things are going. It’s a big responsibility but a good responsibility that we have.”

Frank Ocean, who released his last album Blonde in 2016, told GQ in 2019 about what was inspiring him outside of music. “I’ve been taking pictures of everything. I’m at this hotel. Just pictures of the sheet company’s labels, the floor mats and towels. I like that there’s no Sheetrock or plaster, it’s all wood and fabric walls only. I think that’s cool,” he said. “Oh, and before I left New York, I met up with Peter Hujar’s archivist. They came by the house, and I went through all of the photos he shot in his life.” He continued, “That was inspiring as hell because of how diverse his subject matter was, from a series on clowns to the piers of New York in the ’80s, which was a big gay hangout for cruising, to portraits of his friends and celebrities at the time to the drag scene to landscapes and just the life of the photographer. How much he documented was inspiring. Those are the first things that come to mind as of late.”

He also told the magazine about the politicization of artists. “The stakes feel higher now, yes. I was excited about the idea of incentivizing people to vote and to get excited about midterms, because people aren’t usually excited about voting at midterms,” he siad. Getting seven or eight thousand people who might not have otherwise voted to participate like that is a testament to what public figures can do or encourage with their voice. It feels responsible, especially at this time. Maybe also at many times prior, but it feels less like responsibility and more like a great opportunity that I had and still have.”

Who are the Coachella 2023 artists?

Who are the Coachella 2023 artists? This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival art includes large-scale art installations by eight artists. See a full list of the Coachella 2023 artists below.

Güvenç Özel

Kumkum Fernando

Maggie West

Vincent Lero

Do LaB

NEWSUBSTANCE

Robert Bose

Raices Culture

