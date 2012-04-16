Your Ticket To Coachella: Get Rihanna and Katy Perry’s Festival Looks

With the first weekend of Coachella under our belts, there’s been a whole lot of excitement and definitely a lot of amazing street style. It appears that the days of the good ol’ jean shorts and grimey tank are old news. With the amazing performances this year by some of the music industry’s most prominent names, it’s not a huge surprise that guests and fellow celebs are pulling out all the stops to reveal their latest spring look.
What would a music festival be without pop’s biggest best friend duo driving the crowd crazy, giving us major eye candy and leaving us coveting their closets? Oh just another Rihanna and Katy Perry deal – obviously. We love how they essentially tag teamed spring trends together in just one show.
Needless to say, we’re sprinting to our favorite online boutiques to discover how we can score these looks on a little more of a budget (we have vacations to save for!). Click through the slideshow to see how to score Katy Perry’s floral moment or RiRi’s urban grunge look without breaking the bank!
We love how Katy Perry and Rihanna jam out together whenever they get a chance it seems like, plus they look adorable!
Photo:
WireImage/WireImage
While we're obsessed with Katy's Ashish sequined floral dress, this Topshop number is comparable and won't leave you eating Ramen Noodles until the next paycheck.
Limited Edition Organza Flower Shift Dress, $300, Topshop
We love a little teaser of lingerie. Katy rocks this look with showing off the back of her gorgeous black bra.
Dream Angels Demi Bra, $52, Victoria's Secret
With a lot revealed on top, Katy wisely paired her dress with a pair of black tights. These are our go-to ones!
Opaque Control Top Tights, $22, Hue
It takes a special breed of lady who can rock a crop top -- Rihanna just may be the purveyor of this look.
Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony, $550, Opening Ceremony
It must be pretty excruciating staring into the lights for hours performing. While we may not be on stage, we can dodge any looks from haters in these sick sunglasses.
Prada Buckle Theme Sunglasses, $225, Neiman Marcus
A much needed update to the standard jean shorts, we love Rihanna's studded pair!
Moto Studded Hot Pants, $70, Topshop
Bad hair day? You would never know with Rihanna's cute hat.
Us Versus Them Snapback Hat, $29, Urban Outfitters
Championed by both Katy and Rihanna, we're obsessed with the platform creeper. Not only are they comfortable, they also give you a much needed lift with your spring dress.
Selector Platform Oxford, $160, Nasty Gal