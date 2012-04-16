Your Ticket To Coachella: Get Rihanna and Katy Perry’s Festival Looks

With the first weekend of Coachella under our belts, there’s been a whole lot of excitement and definitely a lot of amazing street style. It appears that the days of the good ol’ jean shorts and grimey tank are old news. With the amazing performances this year by some of the music industry’s most prominent names, it’s not a huge surprise that guests and fellow celebs are pulling out all the stops to reveal their latest spring look.

What would a music festival be without pop’s biggest best friend duo driving the crowd crazy, giving us major eye candy and leaving us coveting their closets? Oh just another Rihanna and Katy Perry deal – obviously. We love how they essentially tag teamed spring trends together in just one show.

Needless to say, we’re sprinting to our favorite online boutiques to discover how we can score these looks on a little more of a budget (we have vacations to save for!). Click through the slideshow to see how to score Katy Perry’s floral moment or RiRi’s urban grunge look without breaking the bank!