Coachella Style: Jean Shorts, Maxi Skirts and Mulberry

There’s just something about festival photos that takes away all of the artifice of your average street style shot. It’s less about having every major accessory, three different leopard prints and a Celine shoe on all at once and more “I’m going to drink some Coronas, listen to The Strokes and throw on a straw fedora because I’m in the desert sun.”
Of course, the girls still bring it to Coachella because they’re cool like that. Click through for the cute ones the Mulberry bags in half the pics might indicate someone (aka Mulberry) gave a pool party with some stellar giveaways.
Harley Viera Newton wore a lovely little lace dress by Juicy Couture paired with a yellow Celine bag I guess the accessories don't quit even at the music fest.
Actress Beau Garrett went all boho in a maxi and slouchy tank.
I don't know who Laura Love is, but I like her multi-print dress.
Jazzy de Lisser has an awesome name and a really cute little blue dress with strong sleeves. Something tells me it was a vintage score.
Kelly Osbourne went demure in polkadots and a white widebrim hat.
Diane Kruger knows exactly how to get dressed for anything love this nude maxi dress and tank combo.
Hi RiRi! The camo is hot, and so if this chick.
Nicole Richie hangs out with Mulberry's Creative Director in jean shorts, heals and a really great printed blouse. Are those House of Harlow sunnies?
Taryn Cox is a safety girl! She paired her little denim mini dress with sunglasses, a hat and an umbrella.
Alessandra is pretty in a breezy Rebecca Taylor dress.