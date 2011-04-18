Coachella Style: Jean Shorts, Maxi Skirts and Mulberry

There’s just something about festival photos that takes away all of the artifice of your average street style shot. It’s less about having every major accessory, three different leopard prints and a Celine shoe on all at once and more “I’m going to drink some Coronas, listen to The Strokes and throw on a straw fedora because I’m in the desert sun.”

Of course, the girls still bring it to Coachella because they’re cool like that. Click through for the cute ones the Mulberry bags in half the pics might indicate someone (aka Mulberry) gave a pool party with some stellar giveaways.