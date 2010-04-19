Coachella Street Style – Fashion Meets Festival in Indio

Kara from Los Angeles spotted waiting for Flying Lotus in an American Apparel bandeau, H&M sunglasses, Leg Avenue tights, Converse sneakers, and a Lucky Brand bag.

If you were unaware, Coachella was this past weekend (only 364 more days till the next one!). Time at Coachella is broken down into the following blocks: drinking and drunkenly slurring talking to strangers; waiting for a band to set up; watching said band play; and hoofing it to the next stage. What do you do during lulls in-between shows when you’re too inebriated to run through the mist tent but too sober to dance to the sound system? People watch.

Look below for a collection of Coachella street, er, campground style images compiled by photographer Olivia Harris and guest style editor Lucy Armstrong.





Chloe from Burbank, California spotted at Girls in an American Apparel top and Michaels butterfly hair accessories.



From left to right: Sidra from New York spotted at the VIP tent for Faith No More in an American Apparel top, vintage shorts and Chloe sandals; Olivia from New York spotted waiting for Pavement in a vintage suit, Prada shorts, See by Chloe jellies and an Urban Outfitters hat; Lucy from New York spotted at MGMT in a homemade floral top, ASOS leather shorts, vintage sunglasses and belt, and Jeffrey Campbell shoes.



Jen from Los Angeles with an October Anniversary elephant ring.



L to R: Monique in a striped top; Haley from LA spotted at Edwarde Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes in a Victoria’s Secret bikini top, Forever 21 vest and sugnlasses, American Eagle shorts.

Man in a feathered mohawk.



Left to right: Leah and Christy from Los Angeles in vintage hats and clothes and Zodiac shoes spotted at the Lacoste party.